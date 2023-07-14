DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A bridge repair project is now underway on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The work happening on the Old Manns Harbor Bridge in Dare County could slow down drivers.

The 68-year-old bridge is getting a major $33 million facelift. The work includes repairing concrete footings, piles and caps of the substructure, and expansion joint replacements, crack sealing and deck surface treatment.

There will be some brief traffic delays this year, but in early 2024, the work will require a complete closure of the bridge — for several months. Drivers traveling between Manns Harbor and Roanoke Island will have to use the Virginia Dare Bridge instead.

The work will not impact the purple martins that nest in the bridge in late summer. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the work will not occur between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. during nesting season.