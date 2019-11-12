VDOT prepared for possible wintry mix in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is taking extra precaution with the possibility of a wintry mix Tuesday afternoon.

“Our top priority is to keep motorists safe… crews are trained, experienced and equipped to get the job done when those first flakes fall,” said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg in a press release.

The agency set aside $205 million for winter weather.

To show the extreme caution being used this year, VDOT put out numbers of exactly what to expect from them this winter season.

More than 2,500 VDOT crew members and additional contractors available for snow removal statewide

More than 12,100 pieces of snow-removal equipment, including trucks, loaders and motor graders

Nearly 700,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives

More than 2.4 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine

In addition to the mass amounts of equipment, residents can also track the snowplows using the online tracking map.

Officials say the trucks have automatic vehicle location technology that’s activated when snowfall reaches two inches.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest information.