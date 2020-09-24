Windsor Oaks Blvd. closed at Holland Road in VB due to overturned dump truck

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Windsor Oaks Blvd. is closed at Holland Road in Virginia Beach due to an overturned dump truck.

Virginia Beach police announced the crash at 11:14 a.m. on Twitter and say northbound Holland Road was reduced to 1 lane so crews can clear the scene.

There are no details on injuries or on the cause of the crash at this time. Drivers should expect delays.





