West Ocean View flyover to be demolished this month

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The West Ocean View flyover at Tidewater Drive in Norfolk is set to be demolished at the end of July.

The demolition of the structure will happen July 25 and 26.

Motorists should expect temporary closures of Tidewater Drive from Mason Creek Road to West Ocean View Avenue between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and/or Thursday night before the demolition.

Southbound traffic on Tidewater Drive will be detoured east onto West Ocean View Avenue and then to Mason Creek Road.

Northbound Tidewater Drive traffic will detour to 4th View Street and I-64 will detour westward along Mason Creek Road, then along Ridgewell Avenue, Rippard Avenue, and O’Conner Crescent to 4th View Street.

For more information, please visit the project page.

