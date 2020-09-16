West entrance into Hilltop North Shopping Center to close as part of Laskin Road project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Crews will temporarily close an entrance into the Hilltop North Shopping Center from westbound Laskin Road on Thursday.

Beginning as early as Thursday, Sept. 17, the westernmost entrance into the shopping center (closest to the Verizon Wireless store near First Colonial Road) will be closed for several days as part of the Laskin Road Bridge Replacement and Widening Project.

During this time, all other entrances into the shopping center will remain open.

After work at that entrance is complete, crews will move to the Hilltop north sign entrance, temporarily closing that location for several days, starting as early as Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Similarly, all other entrances into the shopping center will remain open during this time.

All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

Latest News