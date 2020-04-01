‘We have not stopped work’: Officials say Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel project on track

HAMPTON ROADS, V.a. (WAVY) — Early stages of a massive makeover at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel are underway.

Once the $3.8-billion project is complete, there will be two new two-lane tunnels in addition to the existing ones. Interstate 64 will also be widened on both sides of the tunnel.  

Photo courtesy of hrbtexpansionproject.com

Paula Miller, a spokeswoman for the project, said the coronavirus has not disrupted plans and the project is still on track to be complete in November of 2025.

Crews are working along Granby Street near the gate entrance to Naval Station Norfolk and entrance to I-64 west. They’re putting up new power poles and fixing existing ones. This is to prepare for more electrical current to power a tunnel boring machine (TBM).

VDOT officials said it’s the second-largest TBM used in the United States and is scheduled to launch from the South Island in about a year and a half.

Officials said they plan to work with students from schools in Hampton and Norfolk to solicit name ideas for the tunnel.

For more information on the project, click here.

