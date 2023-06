CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle fire shut down the northbound lanes of I-664 in Chesapeake, near the Pughsville Road exit, Wednesday.

A WAVY viewer took video that showed smoke billowing into the sky. It also showed the fire department response.

Traffic was backed up for several miles while crews put out the flames and cleared the scene.

All lanes reopened around 12:45 p.m.

Cleared: Vehicle Fire: NB on I-664 at MM15.4 (0.4mi north of Pughsville Rd Exit10) in Chesapeake. 12:46PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) June 14, 2023

