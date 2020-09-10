Water main repair to close part of Virginia Beach Boulevard this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)  — A water main repair will result in the closure of a portion of Virginia Beach Boulevard this weekend.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, the two inside lanes of westbound Virginia Beach Boulevard between North Lynnhaven Road and Groveland Road will be closed.

This work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. the following morning, Sept. 13, weather permitting.

Area residents will have access to their properties at all times.

