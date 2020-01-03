Water main break closes westbound S. Military Highway in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake officials say a water main break in the 4000 block of S. Military Highway has shut down the westbound lanes of the road — and there is no current estimated time for completion.

Westbound traffic has been rerouted so there is a two-way traffic pattern in the eastbound lanes, city officials said around 3:30 p.m.

City officials said contractors are “making every effort” to keep water pressure in the line.

Water service to customers in the 4000 and 4100 blocks of S. Military Highway may stop for a period of time as crews conduct repairs, the city said.

Crews will go door-to-door to inform affected customers before the water is shut off.

The city said there is “no current estimated time for repair completion.”

The two-way traffic pattern in the eastbound lanes of S. Military Highway will continue until further notice.

The water main broke Friday morning. City officials put notice out about the traffic impacts around 10:15 a.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.