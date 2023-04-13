NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A water main break is causing road closures Thursday on Monarch Way on ODU campus.

According to a tweet from the City of Norfolk, Monarch Way from 43rd St. and Hampton Blvd. will be closed until further notice due to the water main break.

Pedestrian access will be maintained on the north side of Monarch Way. Motorists are being asked to use Hampton Blvd. and Killam Ave. as alternative routes.

It is unknown at this time when the roads will reopen.