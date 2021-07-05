VSP troopers cite drivers for excessive speeding — some 70 mph over the limit — on July 4 weekend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police want Virginians to know they take speeding seriously.

On Monday, state police posted several photos of speeding tickets that were written over the July 4 holiday weekend.

One of the tickets showed the trooper using stationary radar saw a person driving 134 mph — or speeding 74 mph over the limit — in Chesapeake.

The other two tickets were: 120 mph in a 55 mph zone in Virginia Beach, and 106 mph in a 70 mph in Botetourt County.

The drivers are scheduled to appear in traffic court in August, according to the tickets.

Today may be a holiday for some, but it's not a holiday from posted speed limits or for #VSP troopers working hard to keep #Virginia's highways safe. Here's a sampling of the speeds Troopers are citing drivers for over #July4 weekend:#SlowDown #NoNeed2Speed (August = Court Date) pic.twitter.com/9Cfyw36joe — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) July 5, 2021