VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police activity on I-264 in Virginia Beach, near London Bridge Road, late Wednesday morning was a “slow roll”, Virginia State Police confirmed to WAVY.

At 11:20 a.m., VDOT reported that all eastbound lanes of I-264 at mile marker 21 were closed to traffic for a “special activity incident.”

Special Activity Incident: EB on I-264 at MM21.6 (0.1mi east of Laskin Rd Exit20) in Virginia Beach. All EB travel lanes closed. 11:20AM — 511 Virginia (@511statewideva) August 2, 2023

Video from VDOT traffic cameras showed police walking side-by-side along all eastbound lanes of travel and traffic being diverted off the interstate.

10 On Your Side reached out to State Police for more information. Sgt. Michelle Anaya said it was part of an effort for troopers to look for and remove objects from the roadway.

This road closure happened just hours after a deadly motorcycle crash in the same area as the search. A person died in the crash on I-264 eastbound near the Laskin Road exit around 2:30 a.m. Troopers spent several hours investigating the scene, however there is no confirmation from VSP if the incidents are related.