Virginia, North Carolina state troopers inspect over 700 vehicles during ‘Interstate Fall Enforcement Blitz’

(WFXR) — In order to increase interstate safety in the western and southwestern parts of the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police partnered with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol to conduct a commercial vehicle enforcement operation across I-81 in Virginia, as well as I-77 in both Virginia and North Carolina.

Between Nov. 9 and Nov. 11, a total of 702 commercial vehicles were inspected by Virginia and North Carolina state troopers, according to police.

Of those 702 vehicles inspected during the three-day enforcement project, police say 667 violations were cited while 51 vehicles and 64 drivers were placed out of service.

“This enforcement initiative’s results indicate the extraordinary efforts our Motor Carrier Safety Unit troopers put forth every day as they work to improve passenger and commercial vehicle safety across Virginia,” said Capt. Sean L. Stewart, Virginia State Police Safety Division commander. “Partnering with our North Carolina counterparts helps to reinforce that safety outreach and enforcement no matter which side of the state line you may be traveling.”