Virginia closes interstate bridges into DC for security ahead of inauguration

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 18: The U.S. Capitol Building stands on April 18, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Later today the Justice Department will release special counsel Muellers report on Russian election interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

(WAVY) — Virginia will be closing some interstates and bridges into Washington D.C. to increase security around the presidential inauguration.

The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police announced the plans Friday night. The closures support ongoing security efforts under the United States Secret Service Joint Transportation Plan.

The closures will be from 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 through 6 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 21 on the Interstate 66 and Interstate 395 bridges.

State police will facilitate the closures of the bridges and pedestrian thoroughfares.

Traffic will be diverted to these routes:

I-66: Eastbound traffic will be diverted at Route 110 (Exit 75).

I-395: Northbound traffic will be diverted at the George Washington Memorial Parkway (Exit 10B).

I-395 Express Lanes: When the lanes are northbound, all traffic will be diverted into the main lines near Edsall Road.

There will also be ramp and bridge closures, which are:

I-395

I-395 NB Express Lanes (Rochambeau Memorial Bridge)

I-395 NB main lanes (Arland Williams, Jr. Memorial Bridge)

I-395 NB Express Lanes slip ramp from the main lanes (last left-side slip ramp in Virginia also known as “Ramp G”)

I-395 NB main lanes will be diverted at GW Parkway exit

I-395 NB Express Lanes will divert to the main lanes near Edsall Road

Route 1 NB from Reagan National Airport (DCA) to I-395 NB (Arland Williams, Jr. Memorial Bridge)

Eads Street NB ramp to I-395 NB Express Lanes

OPEN: I-395 SB (George Mason Memorial Bridge)

I-66

I-66 EB at the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge closed; all traffic diverted to Route 110 SB

Route 50 EB ramp to I-66 EB

George Washington Memorial Parkway

GW Parkway SB ramp to I-66 EB

GW Parkway NB ramp to I-395 NB

GW Parkway SB ramp to I-395 NB

Arlington Memorial Bridge will be closed by the National Park Service.

Officials in Virginia, D.C. and across the nation are all working to ensure security and safety across the country.

The FBI has warned of potential armed protests in all 50 state capitals, and U.S. Capitol officials have cracked down on security to ensure the Biden inauguration Jan. 20 goes smoothly.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, and U.S. Reps. Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly, and Jennifer Wexton — all Democrats from Virginia — issued a joint statement Friday about the closures ahead of the inauguration.

“The 2021 Presidential Inauguration Ceremony will see the strongest Capital-area security response in history. We worked together to push for a response that balances protecting public safety in a manner commensurate with available intelligence about threats without going too far. It is very important now that the U.S. Secret Service and its partner agencies communicate road and bridge closures swiftly and clearly in order to keep disruptions to a minimum. All of us want the transfer of power to be as peaceful as possible, and we thank all of the men and women in uniform helping to make this historic occasion safe.”