Virginia Beach Police working pedestrian-involved crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say they responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Friday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 100 block of Lynnhaven Parkway, police said in a tweet around 5:45 p.m.

The northbound lanes of Lynnhaven were closed at Riverbend, but reopened by 6 p.m.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries was not yet known as of 5:45 p.m., police said.

More information will be shared once it’s available.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this breaking story.