Breaking News
Deadly officer-involved shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6:30pm

Virginia Beach Police working pedestrian-involved crash

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia Beach Police Generic_1524974050710.jpg.jpg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say they responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Friday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 100 block of Lynnhaven Parkway, police said in a tweet around 5:45 p.m.

The northbound lanes of Lynnhaven were closed at Riverbend, but reopened by 6 p.m.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries was not yet known as of 5:45 p.m., police said.

More information will be shared once it’s available.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this breaking story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories