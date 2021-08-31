Virginia Beach Boulevard Improvements Project at Newtown Road to produce intermittent traffic stoppages, lane changes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Motorists are residents are advised to expect intermittent traffic stoppages and lane shifts at the Virginia Beach Boulevard and Newtown Road intersection in Norfolk.

The traffic changes began the week of August 30 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The roadway work is for the upcoming new traffic signal as part of Norfolk’s first SMART SCALE Project: Virginia Beach Boulevard Improvements at Newtown Road.



The project is about 0.3 miles in length is aiming to expand the capacity of Virginia Beach Boulevard from four to six lanes, in a segment that connects an eight-lane section in Norfolk and a six-lane section in Virginia Beach.



The $3.5 million project will remove portions of an outdated feeder road system along Virginia Beach Boulevard between Clarence Street and Newtown Road while also widen the median, improve drainage, as well as add sidewalks and planting strips along this heavily utilized transit corridor.