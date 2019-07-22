VIDEO: Dashcam captures driver going the wrong way on I-664

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle dashcam was rolling as a wrong-way driver passed by on I-664N Monday afternoon.

Virginia State Police confirm they got the first call around 1:24 p.m. about a silver Buick going the wrong way north of the Chestnut Avenue exit in Newport News.

According to State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya, an elderly man was driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

Traffic at the MMMBT was stopped so the vehicle could turn around.

A WAVY viewer’s dashcam captured the driver going the wrong way. You can view the video in the player at the top of the page. The moment the vehicle passes is around 24 seconds into the video.

There are no reports of any collisions as a result of the incident.