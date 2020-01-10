Vehicle fire, subsequent crashes on I-64 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police were called to multiple incidents around the same time in Hampton Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya confirmed there was a vehicle fire on eastbound I-64 at J. Clyde Morris Boulevard around 1 p.m. There were no injuries reported. She said two separate vehicle accidents then occurred behind the location of the fire.

VDOT said another accident happened at mile marker 260 in the westbound lanes.

Update: Vehicle Fire: EB on I-64 at MM259 in Hampton. 3 EB travel lanes closed. Delay 2 mi.12:44PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) January 10, 2020

Update: Accident: WB on I-64 at MM260 in Hampton. 2 WB travel lanes closed. Potential Delays.1:24PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) January 10, 2020

The series of incidents caused major delays on the interstate Friday afternoon.

