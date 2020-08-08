Vehicle fire snarls traffic on VA-164 eastbound near London Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — VA-164 east and an entry ramp near London Boulevard in Portsmouth closed due to a vehicle fire late Friday night.
VDOT 511 Hampton Roads tweeted Friday night saying the fire had closed all eastbound lanes by 11:38 p.m. Friday.
Around midnight, DriveERT tweeted saying all lanes of VA-164 were closed and traffic was rerouting at Port Norfolk.
