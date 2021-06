CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle fire in the eastbound lanes of I-64 at the High Rise Bridge shut down traffic Wednesday morning.

At last check, all eastbound and westbound travel lanes are closed. VDOT cameras show traffic being detoured at a nearby exit.

The incident happened around 9:20 a.m. There is no word if any injuries were reported.

Expect delays if you need to travel in this area.

Photo courtesy: VDOT

Photo courtesy: VDOT



Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer

Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer

Stay with WAVY for updates.