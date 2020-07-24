Vehicle fire shuts down all eastbound lanes at HRBT, snarls traffic

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle fire shut down all eastbound lanes in Hampton at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.
Motorists can expect major delays due to congestion, VDOT tweeted. There was a two-mile delay as of 6 p.m.
State dispatchers said the fire happened before the bridge-tunnel. The call came in reporting the fire at 5:40 p.m. It was cleared by 6:08 p.m., according to VDOT.
No injuries were reported.
There was also a four-mile delay going westbound at the HRBT in Norfolk as of 6 p.m.
