Vehicle fire on I-64 East Friday afternoon

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle caught on fire on the side of I-64 in the eastbound lanes Friday afternoon.

VDOT tweeted about the incident at 12:45 p.m.

It happened at mile marker 283, not far from the I-264W interchange in Norfolk. At one point, two travel lanes were closed to traffic.

The scene was clear about an hour later.

There are no reports of injuries.

Get a live look at local traffic cameras at any time on WAVY.com.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10