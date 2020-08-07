Vehicle fire on I-64 East Friday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle caught on fire on the side of I-64 in the eastbound lanes Friday afternoon.
VDOT tweeted about the incident at 12:45 p.m.
It happened at mile marker 283, not far from the I-264W interchange in Norfolk. At one point, two travel lanes were closed to traffic.
The scene was clear about an hour later.
There are no reports of injuries.
