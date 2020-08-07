Vehicle fire on I-64 East Friday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle caught on fire on the side of I-64 in the eastbound lanes Friday afternoon.

VDOT tweeted about the incident at 12:45 p.m.

It happened at mile marker 283, not far from the I-264W interchange in Norfolk. At one point, two travel lanes were closed to traffic.

The scene was clear about an hour later.

There are no reports of injuries.

Update: Vehicle Fire: EB on I-64 at MM283.3 (0.3mi west of I-264W Exit284A) in Norfolk. No lanes closed. Potential Delays. 1:24PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) August 7, 2020

Get a live look at local traffic cameras at any time on WAVY.com.

Latest Posts