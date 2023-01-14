HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Saturday night’s more than five-hour closure at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel was caused by a chain-reaction crash in the eastbound tunnel that led to several vehicles catching fire, Virginia State Police say.

The eastbound portion was still closed as of 10:34 p.m. Saturday, but reopened shortly after.

The crash happened around 5:13 p.m. and at least one person was injured, State Police say. A state trooper was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. VDOT cameras showed the tunnel was smoky for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.