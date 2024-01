SOUTHAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle fire on Route 671 (General Thomas Hwy.) near Bishop Poquoson Road in the County of Southampton caused delays in both directions Tuesday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), as of 7:41 a.m., all east lanes and west lanes are closed.

A detour has been put in place on Handsom Road and Sunbeam Road.

Crews are currently working to clear the road.