Vehicle ends up in trees after crash on I-464 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle ended up in the trees on the side of Interstate 464 Tuesday evening after a crash.

According to 511 Hampton Roads on Twitter, the crash happened at mile-marker 3.5 in Chesapeake, near Poindexter Street.

Motorists were warned to expect delays. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed as of 4:10 p.m. The right lane reopened by 5 p.m.

Video from Chopper 10 showed the vehicle upside down and mostly surrounded by trees.

