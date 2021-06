CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – All southbound lanes of I-664 are closed in Chesapeake, near Dock Landing Road following a vehicle crash.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) camera in that area shows multiple passenger vehicles and emergency vehicles blocking all lanes. Vehicles immediately behind the crash were being diverted off the roadway around 4:20 p.m.

If you need to travel in this direction, you’ll need to find an alternate route.

