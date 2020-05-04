Vehicle crash on HRBT closed all westbound lanes Sunday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle crash in Norfolk on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel left all westbound lanes closed on Sunday night.
VDOT 511 reported that all westbound lanes were closed at 8:40 p.m.
As of 9:15 p.m., the crash was reported as cleared.
No further information is available at this time.
