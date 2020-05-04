Vehicle crash on HRBT closed all westbound lanes Sunday night

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle crash in Norfolk on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel left all westbound lanes closed on Sunday night.

VDOT 511 reported that all westbound lanes were closed at 8:40 p.m.

As of 9:15 p.m., the crash was reported as cleared.

No further information is available at this time.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories