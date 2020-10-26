Vehicle crash closes all northbound lanes at MMMBT in Suffolk

The only image available of crash scene at northbound MMMBT in Suffolk Oct. 26, 2020 (Photo courtesy: VDOT)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle crash closed all northbound lanes of the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel Monday night in Suffolk.

The lanes were still closed as of 7:50 p.m. and traffic was being detoured onto Route 17 north on exit 9A in Suffolk, VDOT officials said.

Virginia State Police dispatchers said the call reporting the crash came in around 6:37 p.m. Monday.

I-664 north is closed at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel in @CityofSuffolk due to a crash and traffic is being diverted to Route 17 north (exit 9A). #hrtraffic https://t.co/0ssifQDhfj — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) October 26, 2020

