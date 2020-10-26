SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle crash closed all northbound lanes of the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel Monday night in Suffolk.
The lanes were still closed as of 7:50 p.m. and traffic was being detoured onto Route 17 north on exit 9A in Suffolk, VDOT officials said.
Virginia State Police dispatchers said the call reporting the crash came in around 6:37 p.m. Monday.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Police investigating commercial armed robbery at Corner Mart in Suffolk
- Vehicle crash closes all northbound lanes at MMMBT in Suffolk
- Over 3.1 million state-of-the-art BinaxNow COVID-19 tests sent to North Carolina
- Mid-Atlantic Maritime Academy chief administrator among 4 charged in selling over $200K worth of fake certificates
- COVID-19 creates mental health crisis for Gen Z