VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle crash has caused lanes to close Tuesday morning in Virginia Beach.

According to dispatch, officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash with injuries around 8:42 a.m. VDOT says motorist can expect delays on I-264 near Rosemont Road due to the crash.

The west right center lane, the right lane and the right shoulder are currently closed. Traffic is backed up about two miles at this time.

There is no time frame as to when the lanes will be reopened.