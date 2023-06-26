VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle crash caused downed power lines and lane closures Monday morning on Interstate 64 in Virginia Beach.

According to VDOT, all westbound lanes were closed due to the two-vehicle crash on I-64 near Indian River Rd. VDOT cameras also showed vehicles being rerouted onto the eastbound lanes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Virginia State Police says the crash resulted in live power lines being down. VSP also says that there are injuries as a result of the crash. 10 On Your Side is working to learn the extent of the injuries.

According to Dominion Energy, over 700 customers in the area are without power as a result of the interstate crash.

There is no ETA as to when the lanes will be reopened.