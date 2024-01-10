SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Motorists experienced delays near Old South Quay Road due to a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.
According to Suffolk Fire and Rescue, the crash involved two vehicles, a tree blocking Route 58 and power lines down across the road. Crews are working to clear the power lines, and two people have been transported to a local hospital.
As of 7:44 a.m., all east lanes remained closed on US-58 on Route 686 near Old South Quay Road. Westbound lanes have since reopened.
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route while crews work to clear the road.
