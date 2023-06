CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle crash that resulted in downed power lines caused a portion of S. Military Highway to close Wednesday in Chesapeake.

According to a tweet from Chesapeake Roads, S. Military Highway westbound at Miller Ave. was closed due to downed power lines from a vehicle crash.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: S Military Hwy Westbound at Miller Ave is CLOSED due to downed power lines from a motor vehicle accident. Expect delays. No ETA for reopening. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) June 28, 2023

Driver are told to expect delays in the area. There is no ETA as to when the road will reopen at this time.