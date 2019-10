VIRIGNIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say Indian River Road between Danali Lane and Osprey Landing Court will be closed while crews repair a down power line.

Dispatch said they received the call around 5:10 a.m. for vehicle that hit a power pole at Indian River Road and Danali Lane.

Police say that Dominion Energy could take up to 6-hours to repair the damaged caused by the accident. There are currently over 1,300 without power.

No injuries were reported.

