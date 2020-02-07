VDOT: Traffic shift Monday ahead of Greenwich Road flyover work

The upcoming temporary traffic shift on I-264 east will allow crews to begin preparing for work within the interstate median, including the erection of steel girders for the Greenwich Road flyover, shown in a rendering above. Rendering courtesy of VDOT.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – VDOT is warning motorists traveling on Interstate 264 east on Monday morning to be aware of a new traffic pattern.

All eastbound lanes near TopGolf have shifted about 25 feet to the right in preparation for upcoming median construction.

Crews have been working for several weeks to prepare for the traffic shift. The final piece of the change will be overnight on Sunday.

There will be some overnight delays Sunday night into Monday morning as crews work to move the lanes over. Motorists should expect alternating multi-lane closures between Newtown Road and Witchduck Road from about 7 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic stoppages of up to 20 minutes may start as early as 11 p.m.

The backup date for the traffic shift is Monday starting as early as 7 p.m. through Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Anyone traveling along I-264 east while the shift is being implemented should slow down, and be prepared for the new alignment and pavement markings.

VDOT also advises motorists to be mindful of crews working alongside the interstate.

The existing number of lanes will be maintained. As part of this shift, the left and right shoulders of I-264 east in this area will be closed through summer 2020.

The traffic shift, which will be in place for several months, allowing crews to safely prepare for and begin Greenwich Road flyover construction activities in the median of I-264.

Once completed, the Greenwich Road flyover will carry traffic from Greenwich Road near TopGolf over I-264 to connect with Cleveland Street on the north side of the interstate.