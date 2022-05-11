NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – VDOT officials will test the tide gates at the HRBT this weekend, temporarily affecting traffic.



The routine tide gate testing at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 15. The process is to make sure the facilities are prepared for possible adverse weather conditions.

Motorists traveling on Interstate 64 to the HRBT during this time should expect to be stopped for up to 60 minutes in each direction.



To avoid delays, residents are encouraged to use Interstate 664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternate route.

Crews will first test the eastbound gates and then test the westbound gates at the HRBT.

The schedule is listed below:

Sunday, May 15

2 a.m. to 3 a.m. – all eastbound traffic stopped

3 a.m. to 4 a.m. – all westbound traffic stopped