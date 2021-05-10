VDOT to test tide gates at HRBT on May 16

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) say they will conduct a routine tide gate testing at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel beginning at 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 16.

The routines testing is to ensure facilities are prepared for possible adverse weather conditions.



VDOT officials say motorists traveling I-64 to the HRBT during this time should expect to be stopped for up to 60 minutes in each direction.

To avoid delays, motorists traveling this path are encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route.



Crews will first test the eastbound gates and then test the westbound gates at the HRBT. Full directional closures are below: