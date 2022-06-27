(WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is planning to suspend most work zones in the commonwealth for Fourth of July holiday travel.

The suspension will start at noon on Friday, July 1, until noon, Tuesday, July 5. Here are the following changes drivers can expect, according to VDOT:

I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes HOV Restrictions and Express Lanes tolls will be lifted on Monday, July 4.

The 64 Express Lanes in Norfolk May be used at no cost to motorists outside of normal operating hours. To learn more about the 64 Express Lanes, click here.

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Travel to Outer Banks Local traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17. Keep left to continue to the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168), and take Nags Head/Great Bridge (exit 291B) to the Outer Banks.



VDOT is also taking this time to remind drivers of key safety rules to follow while on the road. Those include:

Having a designated driver if you plan to drink

Buckle up and ensure children and car seats are secured

Avoid using your phone while driving

Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you

Use signals for lane changes and turns

Cars can heat dangerously fast on hot days: don’t leave children, older people or pets in parked cars for any amount of time

Don’t drive distracted, and speak up if someone else is doing so

