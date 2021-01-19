VDOT to hold virtual open house regarding HRBT Expansion Project

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation and Hampton Roads Connector Partners, the design-build contractor for the HRBT Expansion Project, will hold a construction virtual open house.

The open house will be Thursday, Jan. 28, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to provide an update on the project as well as upcoming construction activities and timelines.



In addition to a presentation from the HRBT Expansion Project Team, participants will have an opportunity to pose questions and share comments. To attend the virtual Open House webinar, the public can register at the HRBT Expansion Project website at HRBTexpansion.org/events. A confirmation email will be sent with instructions on how to connect to the virtual Open House by computer (video and audio) or by phone (audio only).



VDOT and HRCP representatives will be on hand to answer questions from the public about roadway construction (within the cities of Hampton and Norfolk), marine construction, and tunnel construction activities during the breakout sessions. The entire event will be recorded and shared on the project website for those who are unable to attend.



The I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel in southeastern Virginia has long been one of the region’s most congested corridors.



When complete, the $3.8 billion project is expected to ease congestion on I-64 through the addition of twin, 2-lane bored tunnels and the widening of 4-lane segments along I-64 from Settlers Landing Road in Hampton to the I-564 interchange in Norfolk.

