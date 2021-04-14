VDOT to close westbound lanes of HRBT this weekend for repairs

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — I-64 west at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel will be closed the weekend of April 17 as crews make repairs.

VDOT officials are closing I-64 west at the HRBT from 10 p.m. Saturday, April 17, through 6 a.m. Sunday, April 18, for a repair of the tide gate system.

Officials advised motorists to avoid the HRBT west during those times and are encouraged to drive through the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route.

Officials say a detour at the 4th View exit ramp will direct westbound traffic onto I-64 east beginning at 10 p.m. that Saturday.

There are no plans to close the HRBT to eastbound traffic.