SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation will close both directions on Route 666 for a bridge repair project.

Starting July 18, Route 666 (Old Branchville Road) will be closed in both directions between Route 667 (Sykes Farm Road) and Route 659 (Vicks Millpond Road) for the project.

VDOT crews are set to repair the existing bridge abutments and scour the Route 666 bridge over Tarrara Creek. This work is expected to continue through summer 2022. Signed detours will be in place directing traffic as follows:

Motorists traveling southbound from Route 666 (Old Branchville Road) and Route 667 (Sykes Farm Road):

Turn right on Route 35 (Meherrin Road)

Turn right on Route 186 (Beaton Avenue)

Turn right on Route 730 (Main Street)

Route 730 (Main Street) turns into Route 666 (Old Branchville Road)

Motorists traveling northbound from Route 666 (Old Branchville Road) and Route 730 (Main Street):

Turn left on Route 186 (Broad Street)

Turn left on Route 35 (Meherrin Road)

Turn left on Route 667 (Powells Hill Road)

Turn left on Route 666 (Old Branchville Road)

Motorists can visit www.511virginia.org, call 511, download Virginia’s free 511 Virginia mobile app or 511-integrated Waze app for current traffic and travel information.