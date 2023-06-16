HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – VDOT has suspended HRBT Expansion Project lane closures after many drivers experienced delays during their morning commute on I-64.

According to a communications manager for the HRBT Expansion Project, the lane closures have been suspended until they coordinate with their contractor to make sure work in the future can be done during the designated lane closure hours.

Overnight lane closures during the project were scheduled from June 9 to June 16, with intermittent, alternating closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on both eastbound and westbound lanes on I-64.

On June 14, eastbound lanes continued to stay closed past 5 a.m. after their contractor’s equipment failed and caused excavated material to be released onto the roads. Lanes also remained closed for two extra hours on June 15 after the bridge deck concrete placement took longer than expected, which WAVY News 10’s Madison Pearman reported, caused backups to LaSalle Avenue.

VDOT says their priority is the safety of driver, their workers, the environment, and minimizing the disruption for travelers. They also said they will be determining financial penalties for the contractor for going over lane closure hours.

