VDOT surveying drivers about Midtown, Downtown tunnels

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation says it’s hoping to learn more about driver behavior at the Midtown and Downtown tunnels.

A VDOT spokesperson said an email was sent to E-Z Pass holders asking them to partake in the survey, which was set to close on Friday.

10 On Your Side reached out to VDOT after several WAVY employees could not access the survey. Instead, they received a message stating, “Thank you for taking the time to participate in this study. Although we appreciate your interest, this survey has exceeded its quota.”

Holly Christopher with VDOT confirmed there is a “glitch” with the survey, which originated from their Central Office. She said as a result, some people are able to take the survey, while others can’t. They are looking into what is causing the issue.