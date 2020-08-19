VDOT sends out Bowers Hill Interchange Improvements Study update

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation in coordination with the Federal Highway Administration conducted an environmental review process for the preparation of improvements at the Bowers Hill interchange in the fall.

The Bowers Hill interchange includes a portion of I-664, I-64, I-264, U.S. Route 460, U.S. Route 58, U.S. Route 13, and Jolliff Road (VA Route 191).

VDOT says the project study will identify potential short-term and long-term improvements and study boundary limits.

The study will result in the selection of a specific improvement and impact estimates. Impacts are only estimates, said VDOT and final impacts would not be announced until the project advances beyond the current study phase to a more detailed design.

Following the issuance of the Environmental Assessment, the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization in conjunction with HRTAC, VDOT, and FHWA, expanded the study parameters to include a larger study area into Suffolk, approximately seven additional miles north along Interstate (I-) 664 to College Drive.

The study will also look at how the area would interact with Express Lanes that are planned for portions of I-64 east.

VDOT mailed residents in the Bowers Hill study area, in both Chesapeake and Suffolk, a letter informing the possible need to access the property to collect data.

According to officials the data, consists of written or photo documentation related to the surrounding roadways, wetlands, streams, and other resources that need to be analyzed for the study.

VDOT said residents receiving this letter, does not mean that the property will be impacted but that it is close enough to I-664 that we need to collect information for the study.

After data collection is complete, VDOT will develop and present potential alternatives to the public.

