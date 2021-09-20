VDOT selects company to operate and maintain tolling system on I-64

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has selected Conduent Transportation to operate and maintain the tolling system for express lanes on Interstate 64.

According to a news release from Conduent, its technology will enable flexible, dynamic pricing and license plate image reviews, as well as the option to implement vehicle occupancy detection.

It all aims to improve the flow of traffic and relieve congestion.

It’ll take 16 months to design the system, test it and install the system. When that’s over, Conduent will operate and maintain multiple tolling zones of the I-64 Express Lanes network.

The lanes and system are expected to be complete by the end of 2022.

Conduent’s contract with VDOT is worth $51 million.