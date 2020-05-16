VDOT seeks input on potential shared-use path on the Eastern Shore; online survey now available

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is conducting an online survey from May 15 to May 31 to gain public feedback on a shared-use path concept connecting Accomack and Northampton counties.

This survey is part of the Eastern Shore Rail to Trail Study.

VDOT says the Eastern Shore Rail to Trail Study will explore opportunities to reduce traffic interactions between vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists for approximately 50 miles paralleling U.S. Route 13.

This includes the development and construction of a shared-use path between the Town of Cape Charles and the Town of Hallwood.

The public is invited to provide feedback and comment to help better understand the issues important to travelers.

Survey participants are invited to share comments and feedback on the following areas:

value of a shared-use path to the community

anticipated family and individual use and activities along the path

desired connections into town and county destinations in the vicinity

desired amenities along the path, including parking and trailheads

general comments from property owners and visitors along the corridor

comments related to pedestrian and cyclist mobility, accessibility, and safety

Officials say the study will also examine the convenience of converting the former Bay Coast Railroad right of way into a shared-use path connecting communities, businesses, and state and federal parks throughout Northampton and Accomack counties.

Currently, the abandoned railroad corridor runs mostly parallel to U.S. Route 13 on the Eastern Shore and travels through the Towns of Hallwood, Bloxom, Parksley, Onley, Melfa, Keller, and Painter in Accomack County and the Towns of Exmore, Nassawadox, Eastville, Cheriton, and Cape Charles in Northampton County.

VDOT says the study is expected to be finalized in late fall 2020. To take the survey, and read more details and learn about study progress click here.

Photo courtesy of the Virginia Department of Transportation.

