NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In an effort to improve safety along Military Highway, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is asking for public input.

VDOT is conducting a study to best understand issues along Military Highway, near Poplar Hall Drive. They are specifically looking for ways to prioritize safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and bus users.

This is part of a larger focus on the area between Interstate 264 and Virginia Beach Boulevard. That includes the intersections of Hoggard Road and Best Square.

This study is being conducted as part of a new program, Project Pipeline, created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB).

Anyone interested in providing feedback can do so online.

As of now, the project is preliminary. No construction is scheduled or funded at this time, VDOT officials add.