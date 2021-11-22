VDOT says they’re ready for winter weather and snow ahead of the official start of winter next month

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – As temperatures drop, the thought of snow and ice starts to creep into the mindset of drivers in the Commonwealth.

With that in mind, VDOT says they are prepared to keep Virginia roadways clear and safe during the coming colder winter months.

Forecasters may be predicting a mild winter, but that doesn’t mean that we’re not going to see the potential for big impacts with winter weather.

VDOT says staffing, equipment and materials are all in place and ready to go.

“Virginia motorists can be confident in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s preparedness for our winter weather season. We learned new processes last year due to the pandemic and a heavy snow season. Those experiences, along with our continued training, have equipped us to handle the snow and ice that may impact the 128,000 miles of roadway we maintain across the Commonwealth.” Kevin Gregg, VDOT Chief of Maintentance and Operations

VDOT says that $211 million has been set aside for winter weather.

They have more than 2,500 crew members and additional contractors available for snow removal across Virginia as well as more than 10,800 pieces of snow removal equipment – including trucks, loaders and motor graders that are ready along with more than 706,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 2.4 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine.

Drivers can follow snowplows as they’re clearing the roads during winter weather by visiting VDOT’s online snowplow tracking map which can be found by clicking here. The map is only active during times of winter weather.

Additional information about Virginia roads can be found anytime by clicking here.