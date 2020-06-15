VDOT resumes cash exchange at Coleman Bridge Toll

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation announced on Friday that cash-exchange toll collection at the George P. Coleman Memorial Bridge has resumed.

The cash-exchange toll collection was temporarily suspended in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. With Virginia moving into phase two of Virginia’s reopening plan, public expectations for such toll payment options have increased along with more travelers on the road.

Collection facilities at the Coleman Bridge now have transparent barriers at collection windows for additional safety between employees and drivers. The toll collectors will be outfitted with face coverings, gloves and hand sanitizer. Additional cleaning and disinfection procedures have also been implemented at the booths.

VDOT still recommends drivers use electric toll payments to help avoid hand-to-hand contact.

The temporary reduced amount to open a new E-ZPass account to $20, to help make it easier to get a transponder. The normal minimum to open an account is $35. You can purchase a transponder online, at this link.