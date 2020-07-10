VDOT reaches construction milestone at I-264/I-64 interchange project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Changes are continuing to happen at one of the biggest hot spots for traffic in Hampton Roads.

VDOT crews have reached a milestone at the I-264/64 interchange, as part of the ongoing $200 million improvement project, which has now entered phase II.

A new flyover bridge is coming to the interchange.

If you travel this way often, there will be new traffic impacts.

A spokesperson for VDOT says they’ve reached a major milestone by setting girders by Witchduck Road that will support the new bridge deck.

The entire interchange improvement project is set to be complete at the end of next year, but a spokesperson for VDOT says they hope to have the new flyover by the end of this year.

Witchduck Road at I-264 Interchange

Newtown Road at Greenwich Road and I-264

I-264 and Cleveland Street

Greenwich Road Flyover

Greenwich Road Flyover

“This flyover is going to carry traffic from Greenwich Road across the interstate to Cleveland Street and make a connection for local traffic so they can travel without actually having to get on to the interstate,” said Jordan Walker, spokesperson for VDOT.

Here’s how it’s going to affect you: There’s going to be full overnight closure of I-264 West between Witchduck Road and Newtown Road starting on Sunday, July 12 through Thursday, July 30. Expect those closures from midnight to 5 a.m. and take Virginia Beach Blvd. instead. You’re also going to see lane closures earlier in the evening and weekends.Eventually, the eastbound lanes will see full and partial closures too.

For all the details about the flyover and the interchange improvement project, click here.

