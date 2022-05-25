(WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is working to pause most of its roadwork projects throughout the state in anticipation of holiday travel.

With Memorial Day weekend just around the corner, VDOT tells 10 On Your Side this is to decrease congestion is areas where traffic may increase.

VDOT’s lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads from noon on Friday, May 27 until noon on Tuesday, May 31.

I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes – HOV restrictions and express lanes tolls will be lifted on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30.

The 64 Express Lanes in Norfolk may be used at no cost to motorists outside of normal operating hours. To learn more about the 64 Express Lanes, click here.

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Travel to Outer Banks – Local traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17. Keep left to continue to the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168), and take Nags Head/Great Bridge (exit 291B) to the Outer Banks.

There are some exceptions as far as halting roadwork. You can read the full list of local roadwork continuing throughout the holiday weekend here.

Some of the most notable projects working through the holiday include:

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) Expansion Project (I-64 east and west from Settlers Landing Road to I-564) – Roadway widening. All travel lanes open. Overpass widening. W. Evans Street from Executive Drive to Granby Street closed in both directions. Detour in place. Overpass widening. Mason Creek Road under I-64 closed in both directions. Detour in place



I-64 Widening interstate between I-264/Bowers Hill and Battlefield Boulevard. Speed limit reduced to 55 mph in both directions.

I-64/I-264 Roadway widening and interchange improvements on I-264 between Newtown Road (exit 15) and Witchduck Road (exit 16). New traffic pattern in place with the opening of a new off-ramp from I-264 east to northbound Newtown Road (exit 15b).



VDOT is also advising drivers to stay aware on the roads this holiday weekend using these safety tips:

If you plan to drink, have a designated driver

Buckle up and ensure children and car seats are secured

Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you

Use your signals for lane changes and turns

Cars can heat dangerously fast on hot days: don’t leave children, elderly persons or pets in parked cars for any amount of time

Don’t drive distracted, and speak up if someone else is doing so

Lyft is working to keep drivers safe as well by offering free rides in Norfolk and Virginia Beach. You can learn more about the rides by clicking here.

